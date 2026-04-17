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Etihad rolls out premium cabin upgrades on its UAE- India flights

All Mumbai, Delhi flights get lie-flat Business, First suites as capacity rises

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The airline will introduce its game-changing Airbus A321LR twice daily to both Mumbai and New Delhi.
The airline will introduce its game-changing Airbus A321LR twice daily to both Mumbai and New Delhi.
Etihad Airways

UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways announced Friday that it plans to introduce the game-changing Airbus A321LR twice daily to these two Indian cities, complementing two daily wide-body services connecting Abu Dhabi to each city.  

From May 1, the airline will operate four daily flights to each city, with all services now offering lie-flat Business Class seats and, on select aircraft, a First-Class experience.

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“This is a major upgrade on our flights connecting Abu Dhabi to Mumbai and New Delhi, which demonstrates our commitment to the strategically important Indian market,” said Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer.

“Guests travelling to and from both cities can now enjoy a true First experience throughout their entire journey when connecting from these cities to global destinations like London, Paris, Zurich, Geneva, New York and Toronto,” he added.

UAE-based Indian expatriates and frequent business travellers rely heavily on these routes. Now, there will be four daily flights to Mumbai and New Delhi each. There will be lie-flat Business Class seats on all services

The airline already operates to 11 destinations in India, making it one of its largest markets.

The A321LR introduces a more premium experience on a narrow-body aircraft — a segment typically used for short- to medium-haul routes.

Premium travellers will also see enhancements beyond the aircraft.

First and Business passengers can access chauffeur services in select fare categories, personalised concierge support for First Class, and meet-and-assist services at the airport.

UAE carriers, including Etihad, have been operating limited special flights out of the UAE ever since the US-Israel war broke out in Iran on February 28, subsequently resulting in Iran’s belligerent attack on the UAE and other Gulf states.

Furthermore, due to the near blockade of the Strait of Hormuz – a key shipping route for oil businesses – there has been an ongoing shortage of jet fuel, leading to limited flights. The jet fuel shortage has become a global issue, with airlines worldwide reducing capacity and flight frequencies. Airfares have also skyrocketed since, with many aviation authorities, including the IATA – the main international trade body for private airlines, saying that airfares are expected to remain high for months to come.

However, despite the high airfares, travel demand remains robust, with UAE airlines operating flights to multiple destinations.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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Etihad AirwaysAbu Dhabi

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