UAE-based Indian expatriates and frequent business travellers rely heavily on these routes. Now, there will be four daily flights to Mumbai and New Delhi each. There will be lie-flat Business Class seats on all services

“Guests travelling to and from both cities can now enjoy a true First experience throughout their entire journey when connecting from these cities to global destinations like London, Paris, Zurich, Geneva, New York and Toronto,” he added.

Furthermore, due to the near blockade of the Strait of Hormuz – a key shipping route for oil businesses – there has been an ongoing shortage of jet fuel, leading to limited flights. The jet fuel shortage has become a global issue, with airlines worldwide reducing capacity and flight frequencies. Airfares have also skyrocketed since, with many aviation authorities, including the IATA – the main international trade body for private airlines, saying that airfares are expected to remain high for months to come.

UAE carriers, including Etihad, have been operating limited special flights out of the UAE ever since the US-Israel war broke out in Iran on February 28, subsequently resulting in Iran’s belligerent attack on the UAE and other Gulf states.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.