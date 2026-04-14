Up to 10% off fares and deeper cuts on add-ons for peak summer travel
Dubai: India’s biggest airline, IndiGo, has launched a four-day summer getaway flash sale, offering up to 10% off domestic and international flights, including routes popular with UAE travellers heading to India during the summer break.
The sale is open for bookings from April 14 to April 17, 2026, for travel between July 1 and October 9, 2026 — a peak holiday window for families, expatriates and leisure travellers.
Passengers can claim the discount by entering promo code SUMR10 when booking through IndiGo’s website, app, WhatsApp channel, AI assistant 6Eskai, or selected travel partners.
For UAE residents planning summer trips to cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi and Chennai, the timing is significant as demand for India-bound flights usually rises sharply ahead of school holidays.
IndiGo is also offering steep discounts on travel add-ons. Fast Forward services are available at up to 70% off, prepaid excess baggage at up to 50% off, and standard seat selection at 15% off on selected routes.
Extra-legroom Emergency XL seats on select domestic Indian flights start at INR500 — roughly Dh22, based on current exchange rates.
The airline said the promotion is designed to make summer travel more affordable while giving customers greater flexibility across its domestic and international network.
IndiGo currently operates a fleet of more than 400 aircraft and runs over 2,200 daily flights connecting more than 95 destinations in India and 40 international cities. The carrier flew 124 million passengers in 2025, reinforcing its position as India’s largest airline and one of Asia’s fastest-growing carriers.