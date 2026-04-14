IndiGo is also offering steep discounts on travel add-ons. Fast Forward services are available at up to 70% off, prepaid excess baggage at up to 50% off, and standard seat selection at 15% off on selected routes.

IndiGo currently operates a fleet of more than 400 aircraft and runs over 2,200 daily flights connecting more than 95 destinations in India and 40 international cities. The carrier flew 124 million passengers in 2025, reinforcing its position as India’s largest airline and one of Asia’s fastest-growing carriers.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.