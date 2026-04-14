GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

UAE travel: India’s IndiGo launches summer sale on flights to India

Up to 10% off fares and deeper cuts on add-ons for peak summer travel

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The changes affect flights scheduled between 16 and 28 March 2026.
The changes affect flights scheduled between 16 and 28 March 2026.
IANS

Dubai: India’s biggest airline, IndiGo, has launched a four-day summer getaway flash sale, offering up to 10% off domestic and international flights, including routes popular with UAE travellers heading to India during the summer break.

The sale is open for bookings from April 14 to April 17, 2026, for travel between July 1 and October 9, 2026 — a peak holiday window for families, expatriates and leisure travellers.

Passengers can claim the discount by entering promo code SUMR10 when booking through IndiGo’s website, app, WhatsApp channel, AI assistant 6Eskai, or selected travel partners.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

For UAE residents planning summer trips to cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi and Chennai, the timing is significant as demand for India-bound flights usually rises sharply ahead of school holidays.

IndiGo is also offering steep discounts on travel add-ons. Fast Forward services are available at up to 70% off, prepaid excess baggage at up to 50% off, and standard seat selection at 15% off on selected routes.

Extra-legroom Emergency XL seats on select domestic Indian flights start at INR500 — roughly Dh22, based on current exchange rates.

The airline said the promotion is designed to make summer travel more affordable while giving customers greater flexibility across its domestic and international network.

IndiGo currently operates a fleet of more than 400 aircraft and runs over 2,200 daily flights connecting more than 95 destinations in India and 40 international cities. The carrier flew 124 million passengers in 2025, reinforcing its position as India’s largest airline and one of Asia’s fastest-growing carriers.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Passengers offered rebooking, refunds as operations gradually return.

Air Arabia restarts UAE routes to 17 countries

1m read
IndiGo urges passengers to check flight status.

UAE–India travel: IndiGo issues updates for March 25

2m read
IndiGo urges travellers to monitor flight status for March 24.

UAE–India travel: IndiGo issues updates for March 24

1m read
IndiGo urges travellers to monitor flight status for March 23

UAE–India flights: IndiGo issues updates for March 23

2m read