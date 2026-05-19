30-minute blackout: IndiGo passengers stranded in dark, sweltering cabin

The incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E 657 on Sunday night at Vadodara airport
Dubai: Around 160 passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Vadodara to Delhi were left sweating in complete darkness for nearly 30 minutes after a ground power failure disrupted electricity supply to the aircraft before take-off.
The incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E 657 on Sunday night at Vadodara airport. The aircraft was scheduled to depart at 8.40pm, but a malfunction in the Ground Power Unit (GPU) — which provides electricity to parked aircraft — caused the cabin lights and air-conditioning system to shut down unexpectedly.
Passengers reportedly faced uncomfortable and suffocating conditions inside the sealed cabin as temperatures rose. Videos shared on social media showed travellers fanning themselves with papers and safety cards while sitting in near-total darkness.
Airport officials said engineers took around 12 to 15 minutes to repair the GPU fault, while another 15 minutes were needed to fully restore power to the aircraft. “During these 30 minutes, there was complete darkness in the cabin, and with the AC also not functioning, passengers were sweating badly,” an official told agencies.
According to flight tracking data, the Delhi-bound flight eventually departed around 10pm, nearly 80 minutes behind schedule.
Some passengers also alleged there was inadequate communication from airline staff during the disruption. IndiGo later said it was looking into the matter, though the airline had not issued a detailed official statement at the time of reporting.
- With inputs from Agencies