30-minute blackout: IndiGo passengers stranded in dark, sweltering cabin

Some passengers also alleged there was inadequate communication from airline staff during the disruption. IndiGo later said it was looking into the matter, though the airline had not issued a detailed official statement at the time of reporting.

Airport officials said engineers took around 12 to 15 minutes to repair the GPU fault, while another 15 minutes were needed to fully restore power to the aircraft. “During these 30 minutes, there was complete darkness in the cabin, and with the AC also not functioning, passengers were sweating badly,” an official told agencies.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.