Flydubai hiring cabin crew with tax-free pay, travel perks and open-ended contracts
Dubai-based airline flydubai has announced new recruitment for its cabin crew team, inviting applications from candidates ready to build a career in aviation and customer service.
The airline, which operates a growing network across more than 100 destinations, said the role offers an opportunity to travel the world while representing both the carrier and the city of Dubai.
According to the announcement shared on LinkedIn, successful candidates will join a multicultural cabin crew team responsible for delivering safe, consistent and high-quality inflight service.
Flydubai said it is looking for individuals with a strong passion for hospitality, adaptability and a commitment to creating memorable passenger experiences.
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Applicants must meet several minimum requirements, including:
Minimum age of 21 years
Height of at least 158 cm
Fluent English skills (additional languages preferred)
High school diploma as a minimum qualification
Good health and ability to pass medical checks
Willingness to relocate to Dubai
Customer service experience in aviation, hospitality or retail preferred
The airline also requires candidates to maintain a professional appearance, with no visible tattoos while in uniform.
Flydubai offers a basic salary, housing and transport allowance totalling Dh8,275, along with an average monthly flying pay of around Dh4,500 based on flight hours.
Other benefits include:
Medical insurance
30 days paid annual leave
Annual travel ticket
Concessional tickets for family and friends
End-of-service benefits
Open-ended contract
A training bond of approximately $2,650 (Dh9,700) applies for the first year.
The airline said it aims to provide long-term development opportunities for cabin crew, allowing staff to grow within the organisation and build sustainable careers in aviation.
Candidates must apply online through the flydubai careers portal, followed by:
Online psychometric assessments
Video interview
Application review
Final assessment days for shortlisted applicants
The airline said the process is designed to evaluate communication skills, logical thinking and service mindset.
Flydubai described the role as ideal for candidates who are passionate, safety-focused and eager to work in a fast-paced global environment.