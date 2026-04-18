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flydubai opens hiring: Salary, perks and travel benefits for cabin crew revealed

Flydubai hiring cabin crew with tax-free pay, travel perks and open-ended contracts

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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New flydubai cabin crew roles offer tax-free salary, training and career growth
New flydubai cabin crew roles offer tax-free salary, training and career growth
flydubai

Dubai-based airline flydubai has announced new recruitment for its cabin crew team, inviting applications from candidates ready to build a career in aviation and customer service.

The airline, which operates a growing network across more than 100 destinations, said the role offers an opportunity to travel the world while representing both the carrier and the city of Dubai.

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A global role in aviation hospitality

According to the announcement shared on LinkedIn, successful candidates will join a multicultural cabin crew team responsible for delivering safe, consistent and high-quality inflight service.

Flydubai said it is looking for individuals with a strong passion for hospitality, adaptability and a commitment to creating memorable passenger experiences.

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Who can apply

Applicants must meet several minimum requirements, including:

  • Minimum age of 21 years

  • Height of at least 158 cm

  • Fluent English skills (additional languages preferred)

  • High school diploma as a minimum qualification

  • Good health and ability to pass medical checks

  • Willingness to relocate to Dubai

  • Customer service experience in aviation, hospitality or retail preferred

The airline also requires candidates to maintain a professional appearance, with no visible tattoos while in uniform.

Pay, benefits and contract details

Flydubai offers a basic salary, housing and transport allowance totalling Dh8,275, along with an average monthly flying pay of around Dh4,500 based on flight hours.

Other benefits include:

  • Medical insurance

  • 30 days paid annual leave

  • Annual travel ticket

  • Concessional tickets for family and friends

  • End-of-service benefits

  • Open-ended contract

A training bond of approximately $2,650 (Dh9,700) applies for the first year.

Career growth in aviation

The airline said it aims to provide long-term development opportunities for cabin crew, allowing staff to grow within the organisation and build sustainable careers in aviation.

Application process

Candidates must apply online through the flydubai careers portal, followed by:

  • Online psychometric assessments

  • Video interview

  • Application review

  • Final assessment days for shortlisted applicants

The airline said the process is designed to evaluate communication skills, logical thinking and service mindset.

Flydubai described the role as ideal for candidates who are passionate, safety-focused and eager to work in a fast-paced global environment.

Related Topics:
UAE jobsflydu

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