Emirates to build new cabin crew village for 12,000 staff at Dubai Investments Park

“Our cabin crew are central to the experience Emirates delivers to customers,” Al Soori said. “This investment is part of our broader commitment to supporting their wellbeing by offering living spaces designed around their needs and lifestyles. The Cabin Crew Village will provide everything our crew need within a single, thoughtfully planned development.”

The project will deliver a modern residential and mixed-use community designed to house up to 12,000 cabin crew members. Groundbreaking is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026, with the first phase expected to be completed in 2029. The development will be delivered under a long-term lease arrangement.

Omar Al Mesmar, general manager of Dubai Investments Park, said the partnership reflects confidence in the zone’s infrastructure and regulatory environment. “Dubai Investments Park has evolved into a destination where global enterprises can bring ambitious projects to life within a fully integrated and future-ready environment,” he said. “This development will enrich DIP’s dynamic community and support Dubai’s continued rise as a global centre for business and opportunity.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.