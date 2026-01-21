Emirates to build new cabin crew village for 12,000 staff at Dubai Investments Park

Emirates plans multi-billion-dirham housing project as it prepares for long-term growth
Dubai: Emirates Airline has signed an agreement to develop a new, purpose-built Cabin Crew Village at Dubai Investments Park, marking a multi-billion-dirham investment to support the airline’s expanding workforce and long-term operational plans.
The project will deliver a modern residential and mixed-use community designed to house up to 12,000 cabin crew members. Groundbreaking is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026, with the first phase expected to be completed in 2029. The development will be delivered under a long-term lease arrangement.
The agreement was signed by Ali Mubarak Al Soori, Emirates’ chief procurement and facilities officer, and Khalid Bin Kalban, vice chairman and chief executive of Dubai Investments, in the presence of senior executives from both organisations.
The planned Cabin Crew Village will comprise 20 contemporary residential buildings, each rising to 19 floors, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The design focuses on convenience and community living, reflecting the airline’s effort to align staff housing with its future growth trajectory.
“Our cabin crew are central to the experience Emirates delivers to customers,” Al Soori said. “This investment is part of our broader commitment to supporting their wellbeing by offering living spaces designed around their needs and lifestyles. The Cabin Crew Village will provide everything our crew need within a single, thoughtfully planned development.”
He added that the project also supports Emirates’ longer-term transition plans linked to Al Maktoum International Airport and the airline’s continued expansion over the coming years.
The development is being positioned as a complete lifestyle destination rather than a standalone housing project. Plans include a multi-purpose central hub with retail outlets, restaurants and food concepts, alongside fitness facilities, clinics and public spaces.
Outdoor living has been built into the master plan, with walking trails, landscaped green areas and resort-style swimming pools spread across the site. Each residential building will also feature dedicated amenities to ensure ease of access for residents with varied work schedules.
Location has been a key consideration. The site sits roughly equidistant between Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central, supporting Emirates’ current operations while aligning with its long-term shift towards Al Maktoum International.
Omar Al Mesmar, general manager of Dubai Investments Park, said the partnership reflects confidence in the zone’s infrastructure and regulatory environment. “Dubai Investments Park has evolved into a destination where global enterprises can bring ambitious projects to life within a fully integrated and future-ready environment,” he said. “This development will enrich DIP’s dynamic community and support Dubai’s continued rise as a global centre for business and opportunity.”
