Move supports Emirates’ shift to Dubai World Central and long-term fleet growth plans
Dubai: Emirates’ decision to build a new Cabin Crew Village at Dubai Investments Park (DIP) is less about real estate — and more about the airline’s future.
For years, most Emirates cabin crew have lived closer to Dubai International Airport (DXB), particularly in areas such as Garhoud, Deira and Al Qusais. That made sense when DXB was the undisputed centre of Emirates’ operations. Recently, Dubai International also overtook Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as the world's busiest hub.
But now, the airline is preparing for a major shift in the future of Dubai aviation. The $35 billion expansion project for Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) is underway, and Emirates is aligning its workforce, infrastructure and investments with that reality.
In an earlier interview with Gulf News, the airline’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said Emirates plans to invest a minimum of $10 to $12 billion in developing its dedicated infrastructure at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport.
However, Sheikh Ahmed said that amount does not include Emirates’ investments for its own infrastructure, such as catering facilities or hangars, for example.
“We talk about Al Maktoum International. It is much more than that. What we have announced before $35 billion. We are not talking about other infrastructure, which for example, Emirates will do (need)… I mean on top of that. We need catering facility, hangars,” said Sheikh Ahmed.
He said, “Emirates will easily spend about $10 to $12 billion on top of that ($35 billion) and many other stakeholders in the project. So that drop, will be a drop in the ocean.”
Dubai Investments Park sits in a strategic sweet spot — midway between Dubai International and DWC.
In the short term, this allows Emirates to operate smoothly across both airports. In the long term, it supports the airline’s planned move to DWC, which is expected to become the world’s largest airport once fully developed.
The new Cabin Crew Village will house up to 12,000 crew members across 20 residential towers, with the first phase due by 2029. Groundbreaking is planned for Q2 2026.
For crew, this means:
Shorter commutes as operations shift south
Purpose-built homes designed around irregular working hours
Everything — gyms, clinics, shops and green spaces — in one place
Dubai World Central is undergoing a massive expansion that will eventually allow it to handle more than 200 million passengers a year, far surpassing DXB’s capacity. It will feature:
Multiple runways
Vast terminal complexes
Integrated cargo, maintenance and logistics zones
While DXB remains fully operational, Emirates has been clear that its future growth depends on DWC — especially as aircraft deliveries accelerate later this decade. Housing crew closer to the new airport is a logical next step.
However, the DIP project is part of a broader, long-term strategy to support Emirates’ frontline workforce.
Over the years, the airline has invested heavily in crew facilities, including purpose-built crew accommodation across Dubai, operated and managed by Emirates, Emirates Aviation University and training centres, which include residential facilities for new recruits, and dedicated transport networks moving crew between homes and airports 24/7.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox