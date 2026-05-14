The new Libya route starts on June 17 with three weekly flights from Dubai International
Dubai: flydubai will launch direct flights to Benghazi next month, becoming the first UAE carrier to connect Dubai with the Libyan city.
The Dubai-based airline said flights to Benghazi Benina International Airport will begin on June 17, 2026, with three weekly services from Terminal 3 at Dubai International.
Return Economy Class Lite fares from Dubai to Benghazi start from Dh4,500, while return Business Class fares start from Dh10,500. From Benghazi to Dubai, return Economy Class Lite fares start from $800, while Business Class fares start from $2,500.
The new service will be offered through the flydubai and Emirates codeshare partnership, giving passengers single-ticket itineraries, through check-in of baggage and access to a wider combined network.
The route gives passengers in Benghazi a direct connection to Dubai’s aviation hub and onward access to flydubai’s wider network.
With the addition of Benghazi, flydubai’s network in East and North Africa will expand to 13 destinations across nine countries. The carrier has also recently started flights to Nairobi, its second destination in Kenya after Mombasa, and launched seasonal services to Al Alamein in Egypt for the summer period.
"We have recently been scaling up our operations with a continued focus on adding new routes and frequencies as travel demand increases, and by the summer, our network is expected to grow to more than 100 destinations," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai. "The strength, resilience and agility of the UAE’s aviation ecosystem have enabled us to continue to realise opportunities and capitalise on Dubai’s hub to explore new and emerging markets such as Libya.”
The Benghazi launch comes as flydubai expands capacity ahead of the Eid travel period and the summer peak.
The airline said it has resumed operations to the majority of destinations across its network over the past few weeks, including routes in the GCC, the wider Middle East, selected destinations in Europe and Russia.
flydubai will restart seasonal summer flights from May 22 to destinations including Bodrum, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Santorini and Tivat.
The airline has also announced a daily service to Bangkok from July 1, making the Thai capital its second destination in Thailand alongside Krabi.
The carrier expects its network to grow to more than 100 destinations by the summer, supported by higher travel demand and additional routes across Africa, Asia and leisure markets.
Flight FZ 1147 will depart Dubai at 6.50am and arrive in Benghazi at 10.45am local time.
The return flight, FZ 1148, will depart Benghazi at 11.45am and arrive in Dubai at 7.15pm local time.