flydubai scales up flights as UAE resumes full air traffic operations

Airlines restore capacity as GCAA lifts curbs and Dubai aviation rebounds
Dubai: UAE residents can expect more flights and improved connectivity in the coming weeks as flydubai ramps up operations following the full resumption of air traffic across the country.
“We are actively scaling up operations to meet growing demand, while maintaining our commitments to operational reliability and customer experience,” Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO, flydubai told Gulf News in a statement.
His comments come after the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed on Sunday that normal air navigation operations have fully resumed, with temporary precautionary measures lifted after a comprehensive review of operational and security conditions.
The UAE’s airspace remained closed since February 28, except for the operation of special flights through designated air corridors.
Welcoming the announcement, Al Ghaith said the development highlights the UAE aviation sector’s ability to respond to disruptions.
“We welcome the full resumption of normal air traffic operations announced by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority. This reflects the strength, resilience and agility of the UAE’s aviation ecosystem, supported by the clear and decisive leadership of the country,” he said.
“The swift and coordinated measures taken across the sector have ensured the safe and efficient restoration of operations, reinforcing global confidence in Dubai as a leading international aviation hub.”
flydubai is among the carriers that had been operating special flights through designated air corridors during the disruption period, helping maintain connectivity despite constraints.
The airline said it remains confident in the sector’s recovery trajectory.
“We remain confident in the outlook for Dubai's aviation sector and its ability to adapt, recover and continue driving connectivity and economic growth across the region,” Al Ghaith said.
The GCAA said the decision to restore full operations was taken after “a comprehensive evaluation of operational and security conditions” and in coordination with relevant authorities.
The authority added that real-time monitoring remains in place to ensure the highest levels of aviation safety, and praised the cooperation of passengers and airlines during the disruption.
The impact of the disruption was clearly reflected in passenger traffic at Dubai International (DXB), one of the world’s busiest airports.
DXB handled 18.6 million passengers in the first quarter of 2026, marking a 20.6 per cent decline compared to the same period last year. The slowdown intensified in March, when passenger numbers dropped 65.7 per cent year on year to 2.5 million.
Despite the challenges, Dubai’s airports remained operational throughout the disruption. Between February 28 and April 30, they supported the movement of 6 million passengers, more than 32,000 flights, and 213,000 tonnes of essential cargo. Cargo volumes in the first quarter reached 399,600 tonnes.
Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates is also close to restoring normal operations, with 96 per cent of its global network now back online.
The airline currently operates to 137 destinations across 72 countries, with more than 1,300 weekly flights — around 75 per cent of its pre-disruption capacity.
In recent weeks, Emirates has progressively resumed services across key regions including the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Even during the disruption, the airline carried 4.7 million passengers between March 1 and April 30.