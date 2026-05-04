flydubai scales up flights as UAE resumes full air traffic operations

“We welcome the full resumption of normal air traffic operations announced by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority. This reflects the strength, resilience and agility of the UAE’s aviation ecosystem, supported by the clear and decisive leadership of the country,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Dubai’s airports remained operational throughout the disruption. Between February 28 and April 30, they supported the movement of 6 million passengers, more than 32,000 flights, and 213,000 tonnes of essential cargo. Cargo volumes in the first quarter reached 399,600 tonnes.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.