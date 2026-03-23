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Dubai flights face disruption as flydubai issues early arrival warning

Unstable weather across UAE expected to impact airport access and schedules

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Dubai: Passengers flying from Dubai this week are being asked to arrive much earlier than usual, with flydubai warning that adverse weather could disrupt both airport access and flight operations.

The airline has advised travellers to reach Dubai International Airport at least four hours before departure, citing rain, low visibility and potential delays on the roads leading to the airport.

Customers have also been told to check their flight status before leaving home and to travel only with confirmed bookings, as conditions may change through the day.

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Rain and low visibility affect movement

Parts of the UAE are already experiencing rainfall and reduced visibility, with unstable weather expected to continue over the coming days.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the conditions are driven by active cloud formations linked to atmospheric instability, bringing scattered showers, strong winds and fluctuating visibility across the country.

Authorities have urged residents to follow official safety guidance and avoid relying on unverified information, warning that weather conditions may shift quickly.

Operations remain under watch

Flydubai has asked passengers to keep their contact details updated to receive notifications on any schedule changes, while also checking baggage allowances and departure gates in advance.

Check-in counters will close 60 minutes before departure, with passengers advised to allow additional time for all airport procedures due to possible congestion.

The advisory reflects a broader impact on travel movement, where road conditions and visibility are expected to play a key role in how smoothly passengers reach the airport.

Rain expected to continue through the week

Forecasts indicate that rainfall will continue across northern, eastern and coastal areas over the next few days, with some regions likely to see heavier downpours accompanied by thunder, strong winds and possible hail.

Weather activity may ease slightly toward the end of the week, though intermittent showers are expected to persist depending on cloud development, keeping conditions unpredictable for travellers planning departures from Dubai.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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