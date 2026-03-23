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Emirates warns of delays at Dubai airport as rain and low visibility persist

Rain and poor visibility expected to disrupt travel across the UAE this week

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Flying from Dubai? Snowstorm brings travel disruption; Emirates urges passengers to rebook or check updates.
Flying from Dubai? Snowstorm brings travel disruption; Emirates urges passengers to rebook or check updates.
Dubai Media Office/Twitter

Dubai: Passengers flying out of Dubai this week are being urged to allow extra time to reach the airport, with Emirates warning of possible delays due to ongoing unstable weather conditions.

The airline has advised customers travelling between March 23 and 27 to plan ahead, citing reduced visibility and challenging driving conditions caused by rain and strong winds.

Travellers have been told to arrive at least two hours before departure and to monitor updates closely before heading to the airport.

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Weather disrupts road and travel conditions

Rainfall and low visibility have already affected parts of the UAE, including Abu Dhabi and surrounding areas, with conditions expected to continue through the week.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the current weather pattern is driven by unstable atmospheric activity, bringing scattered rainfall, strong winds and reduced visibility across multiple regions.

Authorities have warned residents to remain cautious on the roads and to rely only on official updates, amid the risk of rapidly changing conditions.

Flights and schedules under watch

Emirates has asked passengers to check their flight status in advance and review updates through its website, while also ensuring their contact details are up to date to receive notifications on delays or changes.

The advisory comes as weather conditions may affect airport access more than flight operations, with road congestion and slower travel times expected around Dubai International Airport.

Rain to continue through the week

Forecasts indicate that rainfall will persist across several parts of the UAE, with conditions shifting between northern, eastern and coastal regions over the coming days.

Some areas may see heavier downpours accompanied by thunder, strong winds and possible hail, increasing the risk of water accumulation in low-lying areas.

Conditions are expected to ease gradually toward the end of the week, though intermittent showers may continue depending on cloud activity.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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