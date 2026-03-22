Rain, thunderstorms and strong winds expected across UAE this week

All you need to know about the UAE’s unstable weather, rain alerts and safety warnings
Abu Dhabi: Unsettled weather conditions are expected to continue across the UAE today and over the coming days, with forecasts pointing to cloud formation, rainfall in scattered areas, strong winds and possible thunderstorms as a low-pressure system affects the country.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the country is currently being affected by a surface low-pressure system combined with an upper-air low-pressure extension, creating conditions favourable for cloud development and rainfall.
The NCM forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Sunday, with convective cloud formation that could bring rainfall to different parts of the country, particularly inland areas where temperatures are also expected to drop.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity, reaching speeds of up to 45 km/h, which may lead to blowing dust and reduced horizontal visibility in open areas.
Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are forecast to be moderate, becoming rough at times with increased cloud activity.
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Southerly winds are also currently affecting most parts of the UAE, accompanied by a noticeable rise in surface humidity, increasing the likelihood of rainfall. Weather conditions remain changeable, which is typical during the spring transition period when sudden developments can occur.
NCM says heavy thunderstorm activity is possible today, potentially accompanied by hail in some locations. Current projections also indicate the possibility of a particularly strong storm cell developing later this evening over the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain–Dubai corridor, although weather conditions may continue to evolve.
Temperatures are expected to vary across the country, with highs forecast to reach around 32°C in Abu Dhabi, 30°C in Dubai, and about 27°C in Fujairah, while minimum temperatures are expected to range between 20°C and 23°C. Humidity levels could reach up to 95 per cent in some coastal and island areas.
The NCM also indicated that temperatures across coastal areas could range between 27°C and 33°C, while internal regions may see highs between 31°C and 36°C, with cooler conditions expected in mountainous areas.
Forecasts indicate that unstable conditions may persist into the coming days. On Monday and Tuesday, partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected to continue with further chances of rainfall in scattered areas and another slight drop in temperatures.
By mid-week, temperatures are expected to gradually rise again, although the chance of convective cloud formation and rainfall will remain, accompanied by fresh winds that could again cause blowing dust and reduced visibility.
Over the past 24 hours, videos circulating on social media showed the impact of recent rainfall across several parts of the country. Footage showed water flowing through Al Hayer, while other clips captured the flow of Wadi Al Nahwa in Khorfakkan and rainfall affecting Shees area in Khorfakkan, highlighting the intensity of localised showers.
Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution during unstable weather conditions. The Ministry of Interior warned against gathering near valleys, dams and flood channels during rainy conditions, noting that such behaviour carries a Dh1,000 fine and six traffic black points.
The ministry also warned that entering valleys during water flow is a serious violation punishable by a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and vehicle impoundment for 60 days, while obstructing emergency services during severe weather incidents can result in fines, black points and vehicle confiscation.
Abu Dhabi Police also urged motorists to drive carefully during unstable weather, advising drivers to reduce speed, maintain safe distances and avoid using mobile phones or filming while driving. Authorities also urged motorists to stay away from areas prone to flooding and to follow official safety instructions.
Possible disruptions
Separately, UAE carriers flydubai and Air Arabia warned that unstable weather conditions expected from yesterday and over the coming days could affect flight schedules and operations at airports in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.
In operational updates, both airlines advised passengers to allow extra time to reach airports, check flight status before travelling and ensure their contact details are updated through booking management systems.
Flydubai also advised travellers to arrive at least four hours before departure, comply with baggage requirements and monitor airport screens for gate updates, stressing that check-in closes 60 minutes before departure.
Both airlines said passenger safety remains their top priority during the current weather conditions.