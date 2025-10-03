Abu Dhabi announces weekend road closures for infrastructure upgrades

Measures intended to facilitate roadworks and ensure safety, according to AD Mobility
Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (AD Mobility) announced temporary road closures in the capital starting this weekend, as part of ongoing infrastructure and maintenance work.
According to the authority, a ramp on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road (E10) near Al Raha will be closed on Saturday, October 4, 2025. In addition, a partial closure will affect the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road (E22) beginning the same day and lasting through Monday, October 6, 2025.
The measures are intended to facilitate roadworks and ensure safety, AD Mobility said in a statement.
Motorists have been advised to plan alternate routes and follow directional signage posted on affected roads.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox