Abu Dhabi announces partial closure on Sheikh Khalifa Road, E11

Drivers urged to follow alternative routes during 12am to 5am closures

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Partial road closure scheduled from December 21 to January 10 for maintenance.
@ad_mobility/X

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility, the emirate’s integrated transport authority, has announced a partial closure of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11) near Al Mirfa in the Al Dhafra region.

The closure is scheduled from Sunday, 21 December 2025, to Saturday, 10 January 2026, affecting two lanes in both directions. Work will take place daily from 12:00am to 5:00am on the specified days, the authority said in a post on X.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and follow alternative routes to avoid delays during the early morning hours.

