The closure is scheduled from Sunday, 21 December 2025, to Saturday, 10 January 2026, affecting two lanes in both directions. Work will take place daily from 12:00am to 5:00am on the specified days, the authority said in a post on X.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.