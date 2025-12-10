GOLD/FOREX
Emirates Road development work to start on December 11 — UAE issues traffic alert

Construction works prompt reroute for RAK–Al Dhaid drivers via Bridge 6, Khorfakkan Tunnel

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Authorities have urged drivers to follow signage, remain attentive to changing traffic patterns.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Authorities have announced a temporary traffic diversion on Emirates Road starting Thursday, 11 December 2025, as development works begin along a key stretch of the highway. The project will require the closure of the slip road for vehicles travelling from Ras Al Khaimah toward Al Dhaid at Bridge No. 7, prompting motorists to use designated alternatives during the construction period.

The diversion routes include Bridge No. 6 and the new Khorfakkan Road Tunnel, a major infrastructure addition that recently opened to improve movement between the eastern and central regions.

The Emirates Road corridor has been undergoing phased upgrades as part of wider federal plans to improve safety and capacity on the country’s arterial highways. Similar diversions have been introduced in previous years during expansion works, including the 2024 upgrades near Sharjah’s Al Badea interchange.

Authorities have urged drivers to follow signage, remain attentive to changing traffic patterns, and prioritise safe driving through work zones.

