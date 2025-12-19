Abu Dhabi traffic: Police enhance safety amid rainfall challenges

Abu Dhabi Police further urged motorcycle riders (delivery riders) to exercise safe riding practices once unstable weather conditions subside and to strictly adhere to traffic laws and regulations to avoid serious injuries and fatalities. Riders were reminded to remain within designated lanes, refrain from using mobile phones while riding, wear personal protective equipment, ensure motorcycle lighting is functional and that motorcycles are regularly maintained, avoid restricted areas, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, in order to enhance their safety and that of other road users.