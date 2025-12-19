GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi traffic: Police enhance safety amid rainfall challenges

Motorcycle deliveries halted amid Abu Dhabi's rainy weather

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Traffic personnel exerted significant efforts to ensure the safety of motorists and all road users under such weather conditions
Abu Dhabi: The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police deployed traffic patrols in the field and closely monitored the impact of rainfall while working to enhance traffic flow, ease congestion, and prevent accidents caused by water accumulation across various streets and roads throughout the emirate.

Traffic personnel exerted significant efforts to ensure the safety of motorists and all road users under such weather conditions. Abu Dhabi Police explained that proactive plans were put in place to deploy patrols at all tunnels and waterways during the low-pressure system, particularly near wadis and areas prone to water pooling across all regions, in order to safeguard road users.

Call to suspend motorcycle delivery services

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police urged motorcycle delivery riders to strictly comply with suspending movement and delivery services during unstable weather conditions. The Directorate emphasised its commitment to enhancing awareness and early warnings to ensure the safety of motorcycle riders, stressing the importance of avoiding riding during adverse weather, particularly during rainfall.

Abu Dhabi Police noted that motorcycles are designed for use on dry roads and are unsafe to operate in rainy conditions, as this may lead to skidding and a significant increase in stopping distances to extremely dangerous levels, often resulting in accidents.

The directorate also highlighted its ongoing efforts to enhance the safety of this category of road users by organising continuous awareness workshops aimed at raising traffic safety awareness. These workshops are conducted in multiple languages, including Arabic, English, and Urdu, as part of the Directorate’s plans to promote traffic safety awareness.

Abu Dhabi Police further urged motorcycle riders (delivery riders) to exercise safe riding practices once unstable weather conditions subside and to strictly adhere to traffic laws and regulations to avoid serious injuries and fatalities. Riders were reminded to remain within designated lanes, refrain from using mobile phones while riding, wear personal protective equipment, ensure motorcycle lighting is functional and that motorcycles are regularly maintained, avoid restricted areas, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, in order to enhance their safety and that of other road users.

Warning against entering wadis during rainfall

Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to adhere to safe driving practices on both internal and external roads during rainfall and unstable weather conditions, and to avoid approaching wadis and areas of water accumulation. Drivers were urged to follow the instructions and guidance issued by the relevant authorities to ensure everyone’s safety.

Road users were also advised to monitor weather conditions before setting off, reduce speeds, and maintain sufficient safe distances between vehicles. Abu Dhabi Police stressed the dangers of using mobile phones, taking photos, or being distracted while driving, and emphasized the importance of complying with posted speed limits as displayed on road signs and electronic variable message boards.

