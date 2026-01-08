GOLD/FOREX
9 hurt in seven separate motorcycle incidents in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi police calls for caution, preventive strategies

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Unsplash

Abu Dhabi Police urged motorcycle riders to be cautious while on their bikes via social media.

Saying that it had dealt with seven traffic incidents involving motorcycles in sandy areas, resulting from reckless driving and failure to adhere to safety requirements, it called for vigilance. Nine people were hurt in those incidents and the severity of the injuries ranged from moderate to severe.

Brigadier Mahmoud Yusuf Al Blooshi, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, urged motorcycle riders to adhere to traffic rules and safety instructions. He also called on them to:

  • Wear helmets to protect themselves from head injuries,

  • Ensure they wear clothing designated for riding motorcycles,

  • Verify the safety and functionality of front and rear lights and tires, and

  • Carry a first aid kit and approved protective equipment.

He also called on them to reduce the speed of motorcycles in crowded areas and ride them on permitted paths according to the guidance signs. He noted the intensification of oversight and traffic control on internal and external roads to regulate motorcycle users who violate the law.

Colonel Jaber Saeedan Al Mansoori, Director of Traffic and Security Patrols in the Al Ain Region, called on families and parents to accompany their children to the areas where they practice the hobby of riding motorcycles, including uninhabited desert areas, to prevent negative behaviours that could lead to serious traffic accidents.

