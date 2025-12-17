Abu Dhabi Police issue urgent warning to drivers ahead of unstable weather

Motorists were advised to check weather conditions before setting out
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to adhere to safe driving practices as rainfall and unstable weather conditions are expected over the coming days, warning that hazardous road conditions could pose risks on both internal and external roads.
In a statement, the police called on drivers to avoid areas prone to flash flooding, including valleys and locations where water may accumulate, and to follow guidelines issued by relevant authorities to ensure public safety.
Motorists were advised to check weather conditions before setting out, reduce speeds during rainfall and maintain adequate safety distances between vehicles.
Abu Dhabi Police also warned against distractions while driving, including using mobile phones or stopping to take photographs, stressing that such behaviour significantly increases the risk of accidents.
The police emphasised the importance of complying with posted speed limits and following instructions displayed on roadside signs and electronic message boards, noting that heightened vigilance is essential during periods of adverse weather.
