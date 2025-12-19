GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police issue road safety advisory amid adverse weather across UAE

Motorists told to follow authorities’ instructions during rain and storms

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Drivers advised to stay alert as rain and strong winds reduce visibility.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Police have issued a public advisory urging motorists and road users to exercise caution as adverse weather conditions continue to affect parts of the UAE.

In a statement shared on social media, Dubai Police said the country is experiencing rain, strong winds, thunder, lightning and, in some areas, hail, which has reduced visibility on roads. Authorities advised road users to follow the instructions issued by relevant authorities to ensure public safety.

“Given the current weather conditions across the country, characterised by rain, strong winds, thunder, lightning and occasional hail that reduce visibility, road users are advised to abide by the instructions of the competent authorities,” Dubai Police said.

The force also called on the public to work together to maintain safety and security, urging drivers to remain vigilant during adverse conditions.

In an earlier post, Dubai Police said the rainy weather serves as a reminder that road safety is a shared responsibility. Motorists were urged to stay alert and drive carefully.

For emergencies, Dubai Police can be contacted on 999, while non-emergency assistance is available on 901.

