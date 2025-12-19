In a statement shared on social media, Dubai Police said the country is experiencing rain, strong winds, thunder, lightning and, in some areas, hail, which has reduced visibility on roads. Authorities advised road users to follow the instructions issued by relevant authorities to ensure public safety.

The force also called on the public to work together to maintain safety and security, urging drivers to remain vigilant during adverse conditions.

“Given the current weather conditions across the country, characterised by rain, strong winds, thunder, lightning and occasional hail that reduce visibility, road users are advised to abide by the instructions of the competent authorities,” Dubai Police said.

In an earlier post, Dubai Police said the rainy weather serves as a reminder that road safety is a shared responsibility. Motorists were urged to stay alert and drive carefully.

