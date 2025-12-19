GOLD/FOREX
Heavy rain in UAE: Abu Dhabi parks and beaches temporarily closed amid severe weather

Community events halted as heavy rain hits Abu Dhabi

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
A child is seen enjoying the rain in Abu Dhabi. Public urged to follow safety as Abu Dhabi monitors weather
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News Archives

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has announced that all parks and beaches under its management will remain temporarily closed due to expected unstable weather conditions, ensuring public safety.

Residents and visitors are advised to avoid these areas until conditions improve and to follow official updates for further information.

Community events suspended

Earlier, Abu Dhabi authorities suspended all community events on 18–19 December due to severe weather. Many people are also working from home on Friday following official warnings.

Weekend weather forecast

While the heaviest rainfall is expected on Friday morning, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned that Saturday and Sunday may also see rain due to cloud formations. Wind gusts could reach 50 km/h, and the waters of the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will remain rough.

Safety precautions

Officials urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel, take precautions, and remain alert as adverse conditions continue.

