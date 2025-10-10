GOLD/FOREX
Expect delays: Major Abu Dhabi roads to see phased closures for upgrade works

Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Khalifa Streets to undergo scheduled maintenance

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
A partial closure of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10) towards Corniche will begin on Friday, October 10, at 10 p.m., and continue until Monday, October 20, at 5 a.m.
@ad_mobility/X

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced scheduled road closures on two major routes in the capital — Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10) and Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street (E12) — as part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving traffic flow and road safety.

According to the authority, a partial closure of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10) towards Corniche will begin on Friday, October 10, at 10 p.m., and continue until Monday, October 20, at 5 a.m. The closure will be implemented in two phases.

In the first phase, three left lanes towards Corniche will be closed from October 10 to October 14 (10 p.m.). In the second phase, two right lanes in the same direction will remain closed from October 14 (10 p.m.) until October 20 (5 a.m.). Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and plan their journeys in advance.

Meanwhile, a separate partial closure will affect Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street (E12) near Yas Island, with lane reductions scheduled over the weekend. Three left lanes towards Dubai will be closed from Friday, October 10 (10 p.m.) to Saturday, October 11 (4 p.m.), followed by the closure of three right lanes from Saturday, October 11 (10 p.m.) to Sunday, October 12 (4 p.m.).

Abu Dhabi Mobility urged drivers to follow traffic signs, observe reduced speed limits, and exercise caution near work zones to ensure the safety of all road users.

