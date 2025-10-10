GOLD/FOREX
Traffic alert: Road closures in Sharjah; RTA urges drivers to take alternate routes

Plan ahead: Drivers advised to plan trips, allow extra time, and use alternative routes

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Heavy traffic builds daily toward Sharjah due to lane closures for maintenance. RTA urges drivers to follow alternative routes and safety instructions.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced temporary closures on key roads as part of ongoing maintenance and traffic improvement projects across the emirate.

A temporary closure will take place on Mohammed bin Musa Al Khwarizmi Street, near University Hospital, from Friday, October 10 to Sunday, October 12. 2025. The maintenance work aims to enhance road efficiency, upgrade infrastructure, and manage increasing traffic volumes.

Motorists urged to take alternative routes

The RTA confirmed that all works will be carried out to the highest quality and safety standards and completed as quickly as possible to minimise disruption. Motorists are urged to follow posted signs and use alternative routes, particularly those travelling to University Road, Al Jarina, and nearby areas.

The authority also emphasised its commitment to improving traffic safety and developing Sharjah’s road network in line with the emirate’s urban development goals.

King Faisal Street exit

Earlier, the RTA announced a temporary closure of the exit from King Faisal Street to Al Wahda Street toward Dubai, running from Friday, October 3 to Saturday, October 11, 2025. This route is a major connector between Sharjah and Dubai, heavily used during peak hours.

The closure is part of ongoing road improvement works aimed at reducing congestion and ensuring smoother commutes. Drivers are advised to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time, and follow alternative routes. Signage and on-ground guidance will be provided to assist motorists during this period.

Guidance for motorists

The RTA urges road users to adhere to traffic safety instructions, follow posted signs, and use recommended alternative routes to minimise delays and maintain safety during the closures.

