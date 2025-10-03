UAE traffic alert: Major Sharjah-Dubai exit closed until Oct 11 – plan alternative routes

RTA urges drivers to take alternative routes and follow traffic safety instructions
Dubai: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary closure of the exit from King Faisal Street to Al Wahda Street, heading toward the Emirate of Dubai. The announcement was made via the RTA’s official social media channels.
The closure is part of ongoing road improvement projects aimed at enhancing traffic flow and efficiency in the area. Authorities say the works are crucial for reducing congestion and ensuring smoother commutes for motorists.
The temporary closure will be in effect from Friday, October 3, to Saturday, October 11, 2025.
The exit is a major route to Dubai during morning and evening rush hours and serves as a key connector between Sharjah and Dubai, making this closure particularly significant for daily commuters.
The RTA urges all drivers to use alternative routes and follow traffic safety instructions. Signage and on-ground guidance will be provided to assist motorists during this period.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and plan their routes in advance. Following the instructions will help maintain safety and reduce traffic disruptions.
