UAE traffic update: Dubai roads clear, Sharjah sees congestion amid waterlogging

Sharjah traffic jams and accidents reported amid waterlogging

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Sharjah congestion rises as Dubai roads remain open
The Dubai Government Media Office confirmed on Friday that all main roads across the emirate remain open and accessible, citing information from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

In a post on its official X account, the Media Office expressed appreciation to Dubai’s emergency and field teams for their efforts in responding to the recent weather conditions and ensuring smooth traffic flow.

Heavy traffic reported in Sharjah

According to real-time Google Maps, several areas in Sharjah are experiencing heavy congestion:

  • E11 Road: From Abu Bu Shaghara / Hay Al Qasimiah area to Al Nahda Park

  • Industrial Area 11, Muwaileh Commercial, Al Rifaa, and Mughaider Suburb

Authorities have advised commuters to plan their journeys carefully, allow extra travel time, and exercise caution, particularly in areas affected by heavy rain and accidents.

Dubai suspends intercity buses to Ajman and Sharjah

The RTA has temporarily suspended intercity bus services between Dubai, Ajman, and Sharjah until further notice due to ongoing rain. In response to warnings from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), RTA has deployed round-the-clock monitoring, field teams, and rapid response units. The Joint Flood Management Room is actively addressing water accumulation to maintain operational readiness.

Commuters are advised to avoid travel on these routes and monitor official updates for service resumptions.

Dubai Police manage streets 24/7

Dubai Police have urged motorists to exercise caution as heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning, and occasional hail continue to affect visibility. Officers are working round-the-clock to manage traffic, clear flooded roads, and respond to incidents in real time, in coordination with RTA and Dubai Municipality.

Motorists are advised to:

  • Maintain safe speeds and keep a safe distance from other vehicles

  • Avoid flood-prone areas

  • Pull over safely for minor accidents and use the “On Your Way” service at nearby fuel stations to report incidents

Emergency contacts: 999 for urgent cases, 901 for non-emergency assistance.

Dubai Municipality: On full alert

Dubai Municipality has deployed specialised teams to manage water accumulation and ensure public safety. Through its year-round strategy, the municipality has been actively clearing waterlogged streets and responding to reports in real time, sharing updates and images on social media to inform the public.

Authorities emphasise that these coordinated efforts aim to maintain smooth traffic flow, safeguard lives, and protect the community during heavy rainfall.

Local disruptions: Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain

  • Al Majaz, Sharjah: Streets waterlogged after heavy rain, causing travel disruptions. Residents are urged to drive carefully and avoid unnecessary travel.

  • Umm Al Quwain: Temporary closure of Exit 93 (Al Watan Street) and Exit 110 (Al Alya Street) on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Motorists advised to follow posted diversions and plan journeys in advance.

Authorities continue to remind the public that road safety is a shared responsibility. Residents should stay vigilant, follow official guidance, and take precautions while commuting during adverse weather conditions.

