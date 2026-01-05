The closure is part of ongoing road development and maintenance work
Sharjah: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary closure on Khorfakkan Road – Al Rugh Tunnel in the direction toward Sharjah.
The closure is part of ongoing road development and maintenance work.
The road will be closed from Tuesday, January 6, 2026, until Sunday, January 11, 2026.
Drivers are advised to follow the designated alternative routes, as outlined in the RTA’s traffic diversion plan.
The RTA urged motorists to adhere to traffic instructions, use the approved detours, and drive safely to help maintain smooth traffic flow during the maintenance period.
