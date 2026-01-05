GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

UAE traffic alert: Sharjah RTA announces temporary closure on Khorfakkan Road

The closure is part of ongoing road development and maintenance work

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Temporary closure ahead: Sharjah Khorfakkan route blocked
Temporary closure ahead: Sharjah Khorfakkan route blocked

Sharjah: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary closure on Khorfakkan Road – Al Rugh Tunnel in the direction toward Sharjah.

The closure is part of ongoing road development and maintenance work.

The road will be closed from Tuesday, January 6, 2026, until Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Drivers are advised to follow the designated alternative routes, as outlined in the RTA’s traffic diversion plan.

The RTA urged motorists to adhere to traffic instructions, use the approved detours, and drive safely to help maintain smooth traffic flow during the maintenance period.

Related Topics:
RTASharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

LuLu opens new stores in Khor Fakkan and Abu Dhabi

LuLu opens new stores in Khor Fakkan and Abu Dhabi

2m read
Dubai bus

Dubai bus services to Sharjah, Ajman resume

1m read
Al Majaz, Al Heera and Khorfakkan to host headline New Year’s Eve shows.

Sharjah unveils citywide New Year’s Eve celebrations

3m read
Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan, crowned the UAE national team at the championship.

UAE crowned Badminton World Cup champions

1m read