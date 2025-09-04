GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah RTA apologises for traffic gridlock caused by Etihad Rail works

Transport authority promises smoother flow as new measures take effect next week

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (Sharjah RTA) has apologised to residents caught in heavy traffic near the University City, caused by ongoing construction on the Etihad Rail station.

Speaking to the TV show ‘Al Khat Al Mubasher' (the direct line) Eng. Youssef Khamis Al Athmani, Chairman of Sharjah RTA, acknowledged the disruption and confirmed immediate steps to ease congestion. These include the addition of a third lane in the diversion and an agreement with the contractor to halt works during school hours.

Al Athmani assured that traffic conditions will improve starting Monday, stressing the project’s long-term importance for the emirate’s connectivity while pledging to balance development with smoother daily commutes.

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs.
SharjahEtihad Rail

