Sharjah RTA apologises for traffic gridlock caused by Etihad Rail works

Transport authority promises smoother flow as new measures take effect next week
Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (Sharjah RTA) has apologised to residents caught in heavy traffic near the University City, caused by ongoing construction on the Etihad Rail station.
Speaking to the TV show ‘Al Khat Al Mubasher' (the direct line) Eng. Youssef Khamis Al Athmani, Chairman of Sharjah RTA, acknowledged the disruption and confirmed immediate steps to ease congestion. These include the addition of a third lane in the diversion and an agreement with the contractor to halt works during school hours.
Al Athmani assured that traffic conditions will improve starting Monday, stressing the project’s long-term importance for the emirate’s connectivity while pledging to balance development with smoother daily commutes.
