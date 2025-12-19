Abu Dhabi announces key road closure

Sheikha Fatima Street closed until Dec 22
As life in Abu Dhabi returns to normal after a day of quick, harsh showers, Abu Dhabi Mobility, the emirates integrated transport centre) announced on X that the upcoming days would see a key road temporarily closed.
Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Street in Abu Dhabi will remain closed from today, Dec 19, until Mon, Dec 22.
In order to avoid delays and detours, drivers are advised to consider the closure when computing travel time and to look for alternative routes to their destinations.
