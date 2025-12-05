GOLD/FOREX
Weather forecast for Abu Dhabi GP: What’s in store for spectators this weekend?

Qualifying and the race will light up Yas Marina during the iconic twilight-to-night show.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Warm skies, sunset views, and perfect conditions set the stage for Abu Dhabi GP finale.
Warm skies, sunset views, and perfect conditions set the stage for Abu Dhabi GP finale.
Photo Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit looks set for warm, mostly dry conditions, with weekend temperatures hovering in the high 20s to low 30s Celsius. Both qualifying and the race, scheduled for 16:00 local time, will take place during the iconic twilight-to-night transition, creating the classic Yas Marina spectacle.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), winds are expected to be light throughout the weekend, with tailwinds along the two main straights. This could make overtaking slightly trickier for drivers compared with previous seasons.

Friday practice: Hot, dry, and partly cloudy

Expect hot and dry conditions with partly cloudy skies. FP1 temperatures will reach 28°C and remain stable through FP2. Humidity will be around 41–42%.

Saturday qualifying: Clear skies and rising humidity

Clear skies are forecast, with FP3 reaching 29°C. By qualifying at 18:00 local time, temperatures drop slightly to 26°C, while humidity rises from 37% to 54%, offering a slightly trickier track for the teams.

Sunday, December 7: Race Day

Race day will stay hot and dry, with 29°C at the 17:00 start and humidity around 38%. Rain is unlikely, making for ideal conditions for the season finale.

Weekend weather forecast

An extension of surface and upper-air low-pressure systems may bring occasional clouds across the UAE, with light to moderate winds and slight seas in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea. Coastal and northern areas could see early morning fog or mist on Saturday and Sunday, but overall the weather is set to favour both racing and spectators.

Fans can look forward to sunset skies, smooth racing conditions, and a warm Abu Dhabi backdrop for the final showdown of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

