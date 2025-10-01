Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 set for record crowds, title showdown

2024 race weekend draws 192,000 fans, 70% flying from abroad
The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix smashed records in 2024 – and this year’s season finale is set to raise the bar even higher, organisers Ethara announced.
With just seven race weekends left, the championship battle is on a knife edge: McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri (324 points) and Lando Norris (299) are locked in a thrilling duel, while four-time Red Bull champion Max Verstappen (255) is roaring back into contention. All roads now lead to Abu Dhabi, December 4–7, where the title showdown promises fireworks to the very last lap.
At the Sport Industry Forum in Abu Dhabi, Ethara unveiled the 2024 Grand Prix results, showing Dh1.25 billion in visitor spend from 192,000 fans across four days – a 6.8 per cent rise on the previous record of Dh1.165 billion.
Attendance surged from 170,000 to highest-ever 192,000 – up 12.9 per cent – with 70 per cent of spectators flying in from abroad.
That momentum has carried into 2025, with the Yas Marina Circuit edition seeing the majority of tickets already sold out. With the championship fight intensifying, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has cemented itself as a must-attend sporting and entertainment spectacle.
Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said the event continues to push boundaries.
“This figure demonstrates how we’ve evolved the event into an entertainment and tourism destination that transcends sport. With an unprecedented level of advance sales for the 2025 race, fans are telling us they trust in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix experience and everything that it brings both on and off the track. That excitement drives us to keep pushing boundaries and deliver extraordinary moments for fans and visitors every year.”
In 2024, 85 per cent of international visitors arrived by air. More than half were visiting Abu Dhabi for the first time, and many extended their stays into full UAE holidays.
The event’s signature Yasalam After-Race Concerts also drew record crowds, with 110,000 fans attending four nights of live music at Etihad Park.
Globally, the Grand Prix captured a huge broadcast audience, with 62 million viewers tuning in to last year’s finale across TV and streaming platforms. This year’s climax promises to be just as unmissable.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox