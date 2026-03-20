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Eid weather update: Rain, hail and strong winds to hit Abu Dhabi as NCM issues alert

Strong winds and dust expected; residents told to stay alert

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Residents urged to plan travel and follow safety guidelines.
Residents urged to plan travel and follow safety guidelines.

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast intermittent rainfall of varying intensity across Abu Dhabi, with some areas likely to experience hail and strong winds.

In Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, rain may be accompanied by fresh to strong winds, causing dust and sand and reducing visibility.

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Authorities urge the public to remain cautious, follow official guidance, drive carefully, avoid valleys, and carry first aid kits and alternative light sources.

Safety advisory

A surface low-pressure system, combined with an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system, is driving the unsettled weather across the region.

Authorities urge the public to:

  • Drive carefully and follow official guidance

  • Avoid valleys and areas prone to flooding

  • Carry first aid kits and alternative light sources

Weather today

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected, with scattered rainfall possible across some areas. Temperatures will rise slightly, accompanied by light to moderate winds that may freshen at times. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Rain expected this week

  • Saturday, March 21: Partly cloudy with scattered rainfall. Winds 15–25 km/h, gusting 40. Sea slight to moderate, rough at times.

  • Sunday, March 22: Similar conditions with fresh to strong winds at times, gusting 45 km/h. Sea moderate, rough at times.

  • Monday, March 23: Partly cloudy, scattered rain possible. Winds 15–25 km/h, gusting 45. Sea slight to moderate, rough at times.

  • Tuesday, March 24: Partly cloudy with chance of scattered rainfall. Winds 15–25 km/h, gusting 45. Sea slight to moderate, rough at times.

Residents are urged to plan travel carefully, remain vigilant during outdoor activities, and follow official updates to stay safe during Eid.

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