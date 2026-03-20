Strong winds and dust expected; residents told to stay alert
The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast intermittent rainfall of varying intensity across Abu Dhabi, with some areas likely to experience hail and strong winds.
In Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, rain may be accompanied by fresh to strong winds, causing dust and sand and reducing visibility.
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Authorities urge the public to remain cautious, follow official guidance, drive carefully, avoid valleys, and carry first aid kits and alternative light sources.
A surface low-pressure system, combined with an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system, is driving the unsettled weather across the region.
Authorities urge the public to:
Drive carefully and follow official guidance
Avoid valleys and areas prone to flooding
Carry first aid kits and alternative light sources
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected, with scattered rainfall possible across some areas. Temperatures will rise slightly, accompanied by light to moderate winds that may freshen at times. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Saturday, March 21: Partly cloudy with scattered rainfall. Winds 15–25 km/h, gusting 40. Sea slight to moderate, rough at times.
Sunday, March 22: Similar conditions with fresh to strong winds at times, gusting 45 km/h. Sea moderate, rough at times.
Monday, March 23: Partly cloudy, scattered rain possible. Winds 15–25 km/h, gusting 45. Sea slight to moderate, rough at times.
Tuesday, March 24: Partly cloudy with chance of scattered rainfall. Winds 15–25 km/h, gusting 45. Sea slight to moderate, rough at times.
Residents are urged to plan travel carefully, remain vigilant during outdoor activities, and follow official updates to stay safe during Eid.