NCM forecasts continued rain and falling temperatures across UAE

Public advised to follow safety measures amid UAE weather warnings
Dubai: The UAE is expected to see continued rainfall and strong winds through Friday, 19 December, as an active weather system continues to affect large parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Rain of varying intensity has fallen since Saturday night, 13 December, through to Monday night, 15 December, affecting offshore islands, northern and eastern regions, as well as parts of Abu Dhabi. The highest rainfall recorded so far was in Fujairah’s Murabba area, where 33.1 millimetres were measured.
Meteorologists said weather radar imagery indicated the passage of a second wave of rainfall on Tuesday, primarily affecting islands and eastern and northern areas, with intermittent rain expected to continue today, Wednesday.
The most significant phase of the system is forecast between Thursday and Friday. Rainfall is expected to begin in western regions before gradually moving eastwards, reaching Abu Dhabi late on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday.
During the daytime on Friday, rain is forecast to extend to northern regions, Al Ain and the eastern parts of the country.
Cloud cover is expected to decrease gradually during Friday evening and overnight, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures.
Winds are forecast to be active to strong at times, particularly in association with convective cloud formations, which may raise dust and sand and reduce horizontal visibility in some areas. Sea conditions are also expected to be rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
The National Centre of Meteorology urged residents to follow safety guidance issued by relevant authorities and to exercise caution during adverse weather conditions. It said the situation is being monitored continuously, with further updates to be issued as conditions develop.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox