Dusty conditions and possible fog to persist as humidity rises
The UAE is set to experience fair but dusty weather through the weekend, with temperatures reaching 47°C inland, while rising humidity could lead to fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas from Friday night, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said Wednesday's weather would be generally fair, becoming partly cloudy at times over eastern areas, with light to moderate south-westerly to north westerly winds strengthening at times to 40 km/h, causing blowing dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas. The Arabian Gulf is expected to be slight to moderate, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
Maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 42°C and 47°C in inland areas, 36°C and 42°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C to 38°C in the mountains. Minimum temperatures will range from 22°C to 27°C inland, 25°C to 30°C on the coast and 27°C to 31°C in mountainous regions.
The weather is expected to remain generally fair on Thursday, although fresh winds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, will continue to raise blowing dust and sand. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf may become rough at times by evening.
On Friday, humidity is forecast to increase overnight and into Saturday morning across some coastal and internal areas, bringing a probability of fog or mist formation, while dusty conditions are expected to persist.
By Saturday, clouds are expected to develop over some eastern areas, with humid conditions continuing into Sunday morning over parts of the coast. Fresh winds may again generate blowing dust and sand over western areas during the daytime before easing on Sunday, when fair weather is expected to prevail with winds reaching up to 35 km/h.