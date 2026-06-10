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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 47°C amid dust and possible fog through weekend

Dusty conditions and possible fog to persist as humidity rises

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 47°C amid dust and possible fog through weekend

The UAE is set to experience fair but dusty weather through the weekend, with temperatures reaching 47°C inland, while rising humidity could lead to fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas from Friday night, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said Wednesday's weather would be generally fair, becoming partly cloudy at times over eastern areas, with light to moderate south-westerly to north westerly winds strengthening at times to 40 km/h, causing blowing dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas. The Arabian Gulf is expected to be slight to moderate, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

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Maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 42°C and 47°C in inland areas, 36°C and 42°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C to 38°C in the mountains. Minimum temperatures will range from 22°C to 27°C inland, 25°C to 30°C on the coast and 27°C to 31°C in mountainous regions.

The weather is expected to remain generally fair on Thursday, although fresh winds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, will continue to raise blowing dust and sand. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf may become rough at times by evening.

On Friday, humidity is forecast to increase overnight and into Saturday morning across some coastal and internal areas, bringing a probability of fog or mist formation, while dusty conditions are expected to persist.

By Saturday, clouds are expected to develop over some eastern areas, with humid conditions continuing into Sunday morning over parts of the coast. Fresh winds may again generate blowing dust and sand over western areas during the daytime before easing on Sunday, when fair weather is expected to prevail with winds reaching up to 35 km/h.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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