NCM forecasts reduced visibility and rougher sea conditions in coming days
Dubai: The UAE is set for generally fair but dusty weather on Saturday, with fresh winds expected to stir dust and sand across parts of the country, while humidity levels are forecast to rise overnight, increasing the possibility of fog and mist formation along some coastal areas by Sunday morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), conditions on Saturday will remain fair overall, with low clouds expected to develop over eastern regions. Daytime winds are forecast to be light to moderate but could strengthen at times, reducing horizontal visibility in exposed areas due to blowing dust and sand.
Temperatures are expected to reach between 39°C and 46°C across inland areas, while coastal and island regions will record highs ranging from 36°C to 41°C. Mountainous areas are forecast to see temperatures between 32°C and 37°C.
Humidity levels are expected to rise overnight and into Sunday morning, particularly along coastal areas, where there is a possibility of mist or fog formation. Relative humidity could reach as high as 90 per cent in some coastal locations.
Meanwhileon Sunday, the NCM forecasts a gradual increase in temperatures, accompanied by humid conditions during the night and early Monday morning. Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally fresh, with speeds reaching up to 35 km/h.
On Monday and Tuesday, weather conditions are expected to remain generally fair, although northwesterly winds may become active at times, causing blowing dust in some areas. Wind speeds could reach 40 km/h, particularly during the daytime.
Sea conditions are forecast to vary over the coming days. The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate on Sunday before becoming rough at times from Monday onwards, especially during the night. Conditions in the Oman Sea are expected to remain slight to moderate throughout the forecast period.