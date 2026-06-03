Historical records highlight UAE’s hottest, windiest and dustiest June extremes
Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE are expected to remain close to seasonal averages throughout June, with the national monthly average forecast to reach 34.6°C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its monthly climate outlook, the NCM said rainfall during June is expected to remain below the long-term average, with total precipitation forecast at around 2.8 millimetres nationwide.
Relative humidity levels are also expected to decline slightly compared with May, with maximum humidity averaging about 70 per cent, reducing the likelihood of fog and mist formation across the country.
NCM said the UAE will continue to be influenced by south-easterly winds during the morning hours, shifting to north-westerly winds during the day under the influence of land and sea breezes. On some days, stronger north-westerly winds may develop, raising dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas.
The forecast comes as the country enters the summer season, with meteorologists expecting typically hot and dry conditions to dominate much of June.
The NCM also highlighted several notable records from its historical climate archive. The highest temperature ever recorded in the UAE during June was 52°C, measured in Al Yasat in 2010. By contrast, the lowest June temperature on record was 14.1°C, recorded in Raknah in 2004.
June 2007 saw the highest rainfall total ever recorded for the month, when 44 millimetres of rain fell in Wutayyid. Meanwhile, 2021 recorded the highest frequency of fog events during June, with 12 days of dense fog and six days of light fog.
Dust activity has also featured prominently in the country's weather history. In June 2008, Zayed International Airport recorded dust events on 10 separate occasions, while the strongest wind speed ever observed during the month reached 125.2km/h at Jebel Mebrah in 2010.
The centre noted that the highest daily solar radiation level for June was recorded in Dubai in 2019, reaching 10,588 watts per square metre. The lowest level was recorded in Umm Ghafah in 2007, when solar radiation fell to 2,134 watts per square metre.
The outlook suggests that while June is likely to remain broadly in line with seasonal norms, residents can expect periods of dust, high temperatures and generally dry conditions as summer intensifies across the UAE.