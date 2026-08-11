Temperatures set to ease with dusty winds, humid and foggy coastal conditions
Dubai: Temperatures are expected to fall gradually across the UAE today, particularly in coastal areas, while winds could reach 40km/h and cause blowing dust, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds developing over eastern areas during the afternoon. Light to moderate winds will freshen at times, stirring up dust.
Temperatures will, however, remain high, reaching between 44°C and 48°C in internal areas and 40°C to 45°C along the coast and islands. Mountain areas will record highs of between 32°C and 38°C.
South-easterly to north-westerly winds will reach up to 40km/h inland and 35km/h in coastal, island and mountainous areas. Seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
The NCM attributed the conditions to an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure system.
On Wednesday, convective clouds could develop over eastern areas during the afternoon, with winds again reaching 40km/h.
Temperatures are forecast to rise again on Thursday, particularly along the coast, with humidity increasing overnight in some coastal areas. Similar humid conditions are expected on Friday.
By Saturday, humidity could lead to fog or mist over some coastal areas during the night and into Sunday morning, the NCM said.