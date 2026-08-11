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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to dip today before rising again later this week

Temperatures set to ease with dusty winds, humid and foggy coastal conditions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds developing over eastern areas during the afternoon. Light to moderate winds will freshen at times, stirring up dust.
Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds developing over eastern areas during the afternoon. Light to moderate winds will freshen at times, stirring up dust.
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Dubai: Temperatures are expected to fall gradually across the UAE today, particularly in coastal areas, while winds could reach 40km/h and cause blowing dust, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds developing over eastern areas during the afternoon. Light to moderate winds will freshen at times, stirring up dust.

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Temperatures will, however, remain high, reaching between 44°C and 48°C in internal areas and 40°C to 45°C along the coast and islands. Mountain areas will record highs of between 32°C and 38°C.

South-easterly to north-westerly winds will reach up to 40km/h inland and 35km/h in coastal, island and mountainous areas. Seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The NCM attributed the conditions to an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure system.

On Wednesday, convective clouds could develop over eastern areas during the afternoon, with winds again reaching 40km/h.

Temperatures are forecast to rise again on Thursday, particularly along the coast, with humidity increasing overnight in some coastal areas. Similar humid conditions are expected on Friday.

By Saturday, humidity could lead to fog or mist over some coastal areas during the night and into Sunday morning, the NCM said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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