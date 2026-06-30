The NCM said today's weather will be fair to partly cloudy, particularly over northern and eastern areas, with light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds strengthening to 40 km/h at times in western regions, where blowing dust is expected. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea. Inland temperatures are forecast to range between 41°C and 46°C, while coastal areas will see highs of up to 41°C.

From Wednesday through Saturday, fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected to continue. Low clouds are forecast to develop along the east coast on Thursday and Friday, while temperatures are expected to increase, particularly across inland areas, from Friday. Winds will ease slightly to 10-20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h at times, with slight seas forecast in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea through the remainder of the outlook period.

With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.