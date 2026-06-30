Low clouds forecast along east coast as inland heat builds later this week
Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE are forecast to reach 46 degrees Celsius inland this week, with fresh winds stirring blowing dust in western areas, humid conditions along the coast and a gradual rise in temperatures from Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said today's weather will be fair to partly cloudy, particularly over northern and eastern areas, with light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds strengthening to 40 km/h at times in western regions, where blowing dust is expected. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea. Inland temperatures are forecast to range between 41°C and 46°C, while coastal areas will see highs of up to 41°C.
From Wednesday through Saturday, fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected to continue. Low clouds are forecast to develop along the east coast on Thursday and Friday, while temperatures are expected to increase, particularly across inland areas, from Friday. Winds will ease slightly to 10-20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h at times, with slight seas forecast in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea through the remainder of the outlook period.