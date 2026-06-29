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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 46°C as fresh winds raise dust this week

Fog and mist possible in coastal areas as humid conditions increase

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Largely fair to partly cloudy weather is expected through Friday, with humid nights, a chance of fog in coastal areas and fresh north-westerly winds expected to raise blowing dust in western parts of the country.
Largely fair to partly cloudy weather is expected through Friday, with humid nights, a chance of fog in coastal areas and fresh north-westerly winds expected to raise blowing dust in western parts of the country.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The UAE is set to see largely fair to partly cloudy weather through Friday, with humid nights, a chance of fog in coastal areas and fresh north-westerly winds expected to raise blowing dust in western parts of the country, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

On Monday, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds forecast to develop over eastern areas during the afternoon. Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Tuesday morning across some coastal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist formation. Inland temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 46°C, while coastal areas will see highs of up to 41°C.

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Light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds of 10-25 km/h, strengthening to 35 km/h on Monday and up to 40 km/h on Tuesday, are expected to cause blowing dust in western areas.

 Seas in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in western waters on Tuesday before easing later in the week. The Oman Sea will remain slight throughout the forecast period. Low clouds are also expected to develop along the east coast from Tuesday through Friday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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