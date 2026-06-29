Fog and mist possible in coastal areas as humid conditions increase
Dubai: The UAE is set to see largely fair to partly cloudy weather through Friday, with humid nights, a chance of fog in coastal areas and fresh north-westerly winds expected to raise blowing dust in western parts of the country, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
On Monday, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds forecast to develop over eastern areas during the afternoon. Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Tuesday morning across some coastal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist formation. Inland temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 46°C, while coastal areas will see highs of up to 41°C.
Light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds of 10-25 km/h, strengthening to 35 km/h on Monday and up to 40 km/h on Tuesday, are expected to cause blowing dust in western areas.
Seas in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in western waters on Tuesday before easing later in the week. The Oman Sea will remain slight throughout the forecast period. Low clouds are also expected to develop along the east coast from Tuesday through Friday.