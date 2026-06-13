Fog, dust and stronger winds expected as temperatures remain elevated
Dubai: The UAE will experience generally fair weather on Saturday, with cloud cover developing over eastern areas and humid conditions expected overnight and into Sunday morning across some coastal and inland regions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 43°C and 47°C in inland areas, while coastal and island regions are expected to record highs of 36°C to 42°C. Mountainous areas will see temperatures ranging between 32°C and 37°C. Humidity levels could rise to as much as 90 per cent in some coastal areas, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist formation during the early hours of Sunday.
Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are expected across the country, with speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally freshening and reaching up to 35 km/h. Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The forecast for the coming days points to largely stable conditions, although humidity is expected to remain a recurring feature during the nights and early mornings.
On Sunday, skies will remain mostly fair with occasional cloud cover over eastern areas. Humid conditions are forecast to persist overnight and into Monday morning, while light to moderate winds shift from southeasterly to northwesterly directions. Sea conditions are expected to stay calm.
By Monday, winds are likely to strengthen over coastal waters, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. While weather conditions will remain generally fair, the Arabian Gulf could become rough by late night as northwesterly winds freshen.
A slight drop in temperatures is forecast on Tuesday, accompanied by fresh winds that may stir blowing dust in exposed areas. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to become moderate to rough, while remaining slight in the Oman Sea.
Similar conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday, with fair weather prevailing across most parts of the country. Humidity will return overnight and into Thursday morning in some coastal areas, while fresh northwesterly winds may continue to generate dust and rough seas in western parts of the Arabian Gulf.