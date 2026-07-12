Partly cloudy weather to continue with fog, mist and convective clouds forecast this week
Abu Dhabi: Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected across the UAE on Sunday, with inland temperatures reaching up to 47°C and humid conditions forecast overnight and into Monday morning in some coastal areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Light to moderate winds are expected to freshen at times, while seas will remain slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 38°C and 42°C along the coast and islands, 42°C and 47°C in inland areas, and 32°C to 37°C over the mountains. Humidity is expected to reach up to 85 per cent in coastal areas overnight.
The weather is expected to remain broadly stable over the coming days, with partly cloudy conditions prevailing across the country.
On Monday, humid conditions are forecast overnight and into Tuesday morning over some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation. Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are expected, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
On Tuesday, partly cloudy skies will continue, with convective clouds likely to develop over eastern areas during the afternoon. Humidity is expected overnight and into Wednesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist over western areas. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds are forecast to freshen at times, reaching up to 40km/h, with seas remaining slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea, becoming rough at times by evening.
On Wednesday, fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected, with occasional cloud cover and a possibility of convective cloud formation over eastern areas during the afternoon. Winds are expected to freshen at times, reaching 40km/h, while seas remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
The NCM forecast indicates similar conditions on Thursday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a chance of convective clouds over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, accompanied by fresh southeasterly to northeasterly winds.