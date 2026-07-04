Low clouds are expected over the east coast, with light to moderate winds today
Dubai: The UAE is expected to see generally fair weather today, Saturday, July 4, with partly cloudy conditions at times and low clouds appearing over the east coast, according to the latest forecast.
The weather is being influenced by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system. Temperatures are forecast to reach 42°C in coastal and island areas, 47°C inland and 37°C in the mountains.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from southeasterly to northwesterly directions at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h at times. Humidity will be highest over coastal, island and mountain areas, reaching up to 85 per cent, while the sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Fair conditions are expected to continue on Sunday and Monday, with southwesterly to northwesterly winds freshening at times and reaching 35 km/h.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to fall slightly over western coastal areas, while winds may reach 40 km/h.
By Wednesday, the weather is forecast to become fair to partly cloudy, turning cloudy at times by night over eastern and northern areas.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Thursday morning over some coastal areas, while the sea may become rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf.