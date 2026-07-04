GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Fair weather forecast across UAE today, with temperatures reaching 47°C inland

Low clouds are expected over the east coast, with light to moderate winds today

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Humidity will be highest over coastal, island and mountain areas, reaching up to 85 per cent, while the sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Humidity will be highest over coastal, island and mountain areas, reaching up to 85 per cent, while the sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE is expected to see generally fair weather today, Saturday, July 4, with partly cloudy conditions at times and low clouds appearing over the east coast, according to the latest forecast. 

The weather is being influenced by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system. Temperatures are forecast to reach 42°C in coastal and island areas, 47°C inland and 37°C in the mountains.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from southeasterly to northwesterly directions at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h at times. Humidity will be highest over coastal, island and mountain areas, reaching up to 85 per cent, while the sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Fair conditions are expected to continue on Sunday and Monday, with southwesterly to northwesterly winds freshening at times and reaching 35 km/h. 

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to fall slightly over western coastal areas, while winds may reach 40 km/h.

By Wednesday, the weather is forecast to become fair to partly cloudy, turning cloudy at times by night over eastern and northern areas. 

Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Thursday morning over some coastal areas, while the sea may become rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE weather

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach between 41°C and 46°C in inland areas, while coastal regions will see highs of 36°C to 41°C.

UAE forecast: Heat, fog and chance of rain

2m read
Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh at times westward, moving southeasterly to northwesterly at speeds of 10 to 20km/h and reaching 35km/h.

UAE forecasts fog and stronger winds

2m read
The UAE is expected to see three days of rain from Tuesday through Thursday.

UAE braces for 49°C heat, fog and rain this week

2m read
Saturday's weather is expected to be fair in general, accompanied by light to moderate winds.

Weather: Temperatures to reach 46°C across UAE

2m read