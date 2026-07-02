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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to reach 47°C as dust and humid conditions persist

Low clouds forecast over east coast before stronger winds return this weekend

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures highs will reach up to 47 degree Celsius today across the UAE.
Temperatures highs will reach up to 47 degree Celsius today across the UAE.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Temperatures are forecast to climb to 47 degrees Celsius inland across the UAE over the coming days, while fresh winds are expected to raise blowing dust from the weekend, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said today's weather would be fair in general, with low clouds developing over the east coast. Light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds will freshen at times, reaching 35 km/h, while inland temperatures are forecast to range between 41°C and 47°C. Coastal areas are expected to record highs of 37°C to 42°C, with slight seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

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From Friday through Saturday, fair conditions are expected to continue, with low clouds persisting along the east coast. Temperatures will increase, particularly across inland areas on Friday, while north-westerly winds are forecast to become south-easterly at times, reaching 30 km/h.

On Sunday and Monday, winds are expected to strengthen to 40 km/h, generating blowing dust in exposed areas. Monday will remain generally fair, with partly cloudy skies at times over eastern regions, while the Arabian Gulf is forecast to become slight to moderate, with slight seas in the Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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