Low clouds forecast over east coast before stronger winds return this weekend
Dubai: Temperatures are forecast to climb to 47 degrees Celsius inland across the UAE over the coming days, while fresh winds are expected to raise blowing dust from the weekend, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said today's weather would be fair in general, with low clouds developing over the east coast. Light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds will freshen at times, reaching 35 km/h, while inland temperatures are forecast to range between 41°C and 47°C. Coastal areas are expected to record highs of 37°C to 42°C, with slight seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
From Friday through Saturday, fair conditions are expected to continue, with low clouds persisting along the east coast. Temperatures will increase, particularly across inland areas on Friday, while north-westerly winds are forecast to become south-easterly at times, reaching 30 km/h.
On Sunday and Monday, winds are expected to strengthen to 40 km/h, generating blowing dust in exposed areas. Monday will remain generally fair, with partly cloudy skies at times over eastern regions, while the Arabian Gulf is forecast to become slight to moderate, with slight seas in the Oman Sea.