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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 49°C as humidity, fog return this weekend

NCM forecasts rising temperatures on Thursday before fog and mist develop over weekend

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures will range from 44°C to 49°C in internal areas, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of between 40°C and 46°C. Mountain temperatures will reach between 32°C and 38°C. Relative humidity could climb as high as 80% along the coast and in mountainous areas.
Temperatures will range from 44°C to 49°C in internal areas, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of between 40°C and 46°C. Mountain temperatures will reach between 32°C and 38°C. Relative humidity could climb as high as 80% along the coast and in mountainous areas.
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Dubai: Temperatures could reach 49°C in parts of the UAE on Wednesday, with hotter conditions expected along the coast on Thursday before humidity and the possibility of fog return over the weekend, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds developing over eastern areas that could become convective during the afternoon, the NCM said in its latest five-day forecast.

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Temperatures will range from 44°C to 49°C in internal areas, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of between 40°C and 46°C. Mountain temperatures will reach between 32°C and 38°C. Relative humidity could climb as high as 80% along the coast and in mountainous areas.

Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds will freshen at times, reaching speeds of up to 35km/h. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The NCM said the country was being affected by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure system.

Temperatures are forecast to rise on Thursday, particularly in coastal areas. Clouds could again become convective over eastern regions during the afternoon, while humidity will increase overnight and into Friday morning in some coastal areas.

On Friday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy before becoming cloudy at times over northern areas overnight and into Saturday morning.

Humidity will become more noticeable over the weekend. The NCM forecast a possibility of fog or mist over some coastal areas from Saturday night into Sunday morning, with similar conditions expected overnight on Sunday and into Monday morning.

Winds will generally remain light to moderate through the period, while seas are forecast to stay slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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