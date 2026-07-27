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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 48°C, with humid, foggy conditions and chance of rain this week

NCM warns of possible fog by Tuesday morning and blowing dust as winds strengthen

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures are forecast to range between 43°C and 48°C in internal areas, 37°C and 42°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 37°C in mountainous regions.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 43°C and 48°C in internal areas, 37°C and 42°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 37°C in mountainous regions.
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Dubai: The UAE will see fair to partly cloudy skies today, with a chance of convective cloud formation over eastern areas bringing afternoon rainfall, while temperatures are expected to reach as high as 48°C in inland parts of the country, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

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The weather is forecast to become humid by night and into Tuesday morning, with a probability of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate south-easterly to north-westerly winds, reaching 40 km/h at times, may raise blowing dust, while sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 43°C and 48°C in internal areas, 37°C and 42°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 37°C in mountainous regions.

Looking ahead, the NCM said similar weather conditions are expected through Friday, with afternoon convective cloud development over eastern and southern areas bringing a chance of rainfall, while temperatures are set to rise gradually from Wednesday. Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening at times and reaching up to 40 km/h, with seas remaining slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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