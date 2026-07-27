The weather is forecast to become humid by night and into Tuesday morning, with a probability of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate south-easterly to north-westerly winds, reaching 40 km/h at times, may raise blowing dust, while sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 43°C and 48°C in internal areas, 37°C and 42°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 37°C in mountainous regions.

Looking ahead, the NCM said similar weather conditions are expected through Friday, with afternoon convective cloud development over eastern and southern areas bringing a chance of rainfall, while temperatures are set to rise gradually from Wednesday. Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening at times and reaching up to 40 km/h, with seas remaining slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.