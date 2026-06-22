Humidity, fog and a chance of rainfall are forecast in some regions
The UAE is expected to experience hot and generally fair weather this week, with temperatures reaching as high as 49°C in inland areas, while humidity, fog and a chance of rainfall are forecast in some regions, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Monday.
The NCM said fair conditions would prevail across most of the country today, with clouds developing in eastern areas. Humid conditions are expected overnight and into Tuesday morning over some coastal and inland regions, particularly in the west, with a possibility of fog or mist formation.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 44°C and 49°C in inland areas, 37°C to 43°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C to 38°C in mountainous regions. Light to moderate winds are expected, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
From Tuesday through Friday, forecasters expect partly cloudy conditions at times, with convective cloud formation over eastern areas during the afternoons, bringing a chance of rainfall. Temperatures are likely to ease slightly from Thursday, particularly in western parts of the country, while stronger winds could raise dust and make the Arabian Gulf rough at times.
On Friday, the country is expected to see fair to partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of convective cloud formation during the afternoon that could bring localised showers. Temperatures are forecast to ease, particularly in western parts of the country, while light to moderate south-easterly to north-westerly winds, reaching up to 35 km/h at times, may freshen intermittently.
Sea conditions will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the western Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight in the Sea of Oman.