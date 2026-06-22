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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 49°C with humid, foggy conditions and chance of rain this week

Humidity, fog and a chance of rainfall are forecast in some regions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The UAE is expected to see three days of rain from Tuesday through Thursday.
The UAE is expected to see three days of rain from Tuesday through Thursday.
Clint Egbert/Gulf News

The UAE is expected to experience hot and generally fair weather this week, with temperatures reaching as high as 49°C in inland areas, while humidity, fog and a chance of rainfall are forecast in some regions, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Monday.

The NCM said fair conditions would prevail across most of the country today, with clouds developing in eastern areas. Humid conditions are expected overnight and into Tuesday morning over some coastal and inland regions, particularly in the west, with a possibility of fog or mist formation.

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Temperatures are forecast to range between 44°C and 49°C in inland areas, 37°C to 43°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C to 38°C in mountainous regions. Light to moderate winds are expected, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

From Tuesday through Friday, forecasters expect partly cloudy conditions at times, with convective cloud formation over eastern areas during the afternoons, bringing a chance of rainfall. Temperatures are likely to ease slightly from Thursday, particularly in western parts of the country, while stronger winds could raise dust and make the Arabian Gulf rough at times.

On Friday, the country is expected to see fair to partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of convective cloud formation during the afternoon that could bring localised showers. Temperatures are forecast to ease, particularly in western parts of the country, while light to moderate south-easterly to north-westerly winds, reaching up to 35 km/h at times, may freshen intermittently.

Sea conditions will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the western Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight in the Sea of Oman.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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