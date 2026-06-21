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UAE weather update: Temperatures to reach 47°C as humid conditions and possible rain expected this week

Fog, mist and convective clouds expected in parts of the country

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures are forecast to range between 42C and 47C inland, 37°C to 42°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 36°C in mountainous areas.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 42C and 47C inland, 37°C to 42°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 36°C in mountainous areas.
Biju Karthikeyan/Gulf News reader

Temperatures in the UAE are expected to reach as high as 47°C in inland areas today, while forecasters warned of humid conditions, possible fog and a chance of rainfall in eastern parts of the country later this week.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the weather would be fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds freshening at times and reaching up to 35 km per hour. Temperatures are forecast to range between 42C and 47C inland, 37°C to 42°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 36°C in mountainous areas.

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The NCM said humid conditions are likely during the night and early morning hours over some western coastal and inland areas on Monday, with a chance of fog or mist formation. Similar conditions are expected through midweek in some coastal areas.

Forecasters also predicted the development of convective clouds over eastern regions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a possibility of rainfall during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to ease slightly by Thursday, particularly in western areas, while fresh north-westerly winds could raise dust and reduce visibility in exposed locations.

Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea for most of the week, becoming slight to moderate by Thursday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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