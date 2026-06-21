Fog, mist and convective clouds expected in parts of the country
Temperatures in the UAE are expected to reach as high as 47°C in inland areas today, while forecasters warned of humid conditions, possible fog and a chance of rainfall in eastern parts of the country later this week.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the weather would be fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds freshening at times and reaching up to 35 km per hour. Temperatures are forecast to range between 42C and 47C inland, 37°C to 42°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 36°C in mountainous areas.
The NCM said humid conditions are likely during the night and early morning hours over some western coastal and inland areas on Monday, with a chance of fog or mist formation. Similar conditions are expected through midweek in some coastal areas.
Forecasters also predicted the development of convective clouds over eastern regions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a possibility of rainfall during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to ease slightly by Thursday, particularly in western areas, while fresh north-westerly winds could raise dust and reduce visibility in exposed locations.
Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea for most of the week, becoming slight to moderate by Thursday.