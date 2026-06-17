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UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 44°C amid dust and possible fog overnight

Winds to stir dust, and humidity may lead to fog or mist formation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Hot, fair weather in the UAE with highs of 44°C inland, dusty winds in some areas and humid nights bringing possible fog or mist over coastal and interior regions.
Hot, fair weather in the UAE with highs of 44°C inland, dusty winds in some areas and humid nights bringing possible fog or mist over coastal and interior regions.
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The UAE will experience hot and generally fair weather today, with temperatures reaching up to 44°C inland, while fresh winds are expected to kick up dust in some areas and humidity may lead to fog or mist formation overnight, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said low clouds are likely to develop over some eastern regions, with a possibility of convective cloud formation during the afternoon. Humid conditions are expected by night and into Thursday morning across parts of the coast and interior, raising the chance of fog or mist.

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Temperatures are forecast to range between 39°C and 44°C inland, 36°C and 41°C along coastal and inland areas, and 30°C to 36°C in mountainous regions. Winds will be light to moderate, reaching up to 40 km/h at times and causing blowing dust, particularly in western areas.

The Arabian Gulf is expected to become rough at times during the day before easing to moderate and slight conditions by evening, while seas in the Oman Sea will remain slight.

Looking ahead, the NCM forecast a gradual rise in temperatures on Thursday, with generally fair conditions prevailing through Sunday. Humidity and the possibility of fog or mist are expected to continue during the night and early morning hours, particularly over coastal and western areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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