Winds to stir dust, and humidity may lead to fog or mist formation
The UAE will experience hot and generally fair weather today, with temperatures reaching up to 44°C inland, while fresh winds are expected to kick up dust in some areas and humidity may lead to fog or mist formation overnight, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said low clouds are likely to develop over some eastern regions, with a possibility of convective cloud formation during the afternoon. Humid conditions are expected by night and into Thursday morning across parts of the coast and interior, raising the chance of fog or mist.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 39°C and 44°C inland, 36°C and 41°C along coastal and inland areas, and 30°C to 36°C in mountainous regions. Winds will be light to moderate, reaching up to 40 km/h at times and causing blowing dust, particularly in western areas.
The Arabian Gulf is expected to become rough at times during the day before easing to moderate and slight conditions by evening, while seas in the Oman Sea will remain slight.
Looking ahead, the NCM forecast a gradual rise in temperatures on Thursday, with generally fair conditions prevailing through Sunday. Humidity and the possibility of fog or mist are expected to continue during the night and early morning hours, particularly over coastal and western areas.