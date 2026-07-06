Humidity will increase overnight as fog and mist become possible in coastal areas
Dubai: The UAE will experience generally fair weather on Monday, with partly cloudy skies over eastern areas, temperatures reaching 47°C inland and light to moderate winds, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather is being influenced by a weak surface pressure system, accompanied by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system, the NCM said.
Temperatures are expected to range between 41°C and 47°C in inland areas, 37°C to 42°C across coastal and island regions, and 31°C to 37°C in the mountains. Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh at times, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h in coastal and inland areas and 30 km/h in the mountains.
Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to ease slightly over western parts of the country. Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning across some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of mist formation.
Southwesterly to northwesterly winds are forecast to strengthen at times, reaching 40 km/h, with blowing dust possible in western areas. The Arabian Gulf may become rough at times in western waters.
Conditions on Wednesday will remain generally fair to partly cloudy, with cloud cover increasing at times over eastern and northern areas during the night. Humid conditions overnight and into Thursday morning could lead to fog or mistforming in some coastal and inland locations.
Fresh southwesterly to northwesterly winds, reaching 40 km/h, may continue to generate blowing dust in western regions, while the sea is expected to become rough at times in the western Arabian Gulf.
The NCM forecast indicates fair to partly cloudy conditions on Thursday and Friday, with humid nights and early mornings continuing, particularly over northern coastal areas on Friday.
Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds will persist through the end of the week, occasionally freshening to 35–40 km/h, while the Arabian Gulf is expected to remain slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in western waters.