Fair skies to continue as temperatures stay high and humidity lingers
Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE are set to climb as high as 49C inland on Wednesday, while fresh winds are expected to kick up blowing dust in exposed areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
The forecast calls for fair to partly cloudy conditions, particularly over eastern and northern parts of the country, with generally stable weather prevailing.
Coastal areas and islands will see daytime highs of 39C to 44C, inland regions will range between 44C and 49C, and mountainous areas are expected to record 33C to 38C.
Southwesterly to northwesterly winds of 10–25kph, strengthening to 40kph at times, could reduce visibility in dusty areas. Seas will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
The weather is expected to remain largely unchanged over the coming days, with fair skies dominating and patches of low cloud forming over eastern areas during the morning hours.
Winds will become northwesterly before gradually shifting southeasterly, easing slightly on Thursday and Friday with speeds of 10-20kph, before freshening again over the weekend to 35kph at times.
Sea conditions are forecast to remain generally slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, although the Arabian Gulf could become slight to moderate by Sunday.
No significant drop in temperatures is expected, with hot and typically humid summer conditions continuing across much of the country.