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Hot weather to persist across UAE with fog risk and gusty winds

Fog may form overnight while afternoon clouds and hot conditions persist across the UAE

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Hot weather to persist across UAE with fog risk and gusty winds

The UAE is set for partly cloudy weather on Monday, with humid conditions expected overnight and into Tuesday morning across some coastal and inland areas, raising the possibility of fog or mist, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, ranging from 10 to 20km/h and reaching up to 30km/h, will prevail during the day. Seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

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Temperatures will remain high across the country, with highs forecast to reach 46°C in Liwa, 45°C in Al Ain and Fujairah, 44°C in Abu Dhabi, and 40°C in Dubai. Humidity is expected to climb to as much as 90 per cent in Dubaiand 85 per cent in several other emirates overnight.

The NCM said similar summer conditions will persist over the coming days. On Tuesday, skies will remain partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas by the afternoon. Humid conditions are expected again overnight and on Wednesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.

On Wednesday, fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast, with convective cloud formation possible over eastern regions during the afternoon and a slight rise in temperatures across parts of the north. Winds may strengthen at times, reaching up to 40km/h, with blowing dust in exposed areas.

A similar pattern is expected on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon convective clouds over eastern and southern areas. Fresh winds associated with cloud activity could again reach 40km/h, while sea conditions are expected to remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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