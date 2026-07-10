Fresh winds and dusty conditions expected before humidity increases overnight
Dubai: Partly cloudy skies, humid nights and occasional dusty winds are expected across the UAE through the weekend, with the chance of fog and mist increasing over coastal and inland areas early next week, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said Friday's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly over northern and eastern areas, while humid conditions are expected overnight and into Saturday morning across some coastal areas.
Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are forecast, freshening at times and reaching up to 35km/h, with blowing dust possible in eastern parts of the country. Seas will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Similar conditions are expected on Saturday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and continued humidity overnight into Sunday morning over some coastal areas. Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening to 35km/h, while sea conditions are expected to remain largely unchanged.
From Sunday into Monday, humidity is forecast to extend into some inland areas, increasing the probability of fog or mistduring the early morning hours. Fair to partly cloudy weather will prevail during the day, with light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds of 10–20km/h, occasionally reaching 30km/h. The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are both expected to remain slight.
The outlook for Monday points to generally fair weather, with some clouds developing over eastern areas. Humid conditions will persist overnight and into Tuesday morning, with another chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and inland areas. Winds and sea conditions are expected to remain similar to those of the previous day.