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UAE weather: Fog likely as temperatures set to dip

Temperatures may hit 45°C in Liwa and Al Sila, with Dubai at 41°C

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Conditions will become humid by night and into Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
Conditions will become humid by night and into Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to see generally fair weather on Tuesday, with temperatures gradually decreasing, particularly in western areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Conditions will become humid by night and into Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing blowing dust during the day in western areas.

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The NCM said winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, blowing at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times westward. The first high tide will occur at 6.22pm and the second at 5.18am, while the first low tide will be at 8.11am and the second at 3am.

The Sea of Oman will be slight. The first high tide will occur at 5.14am and the second at 3.33am, while the first low tide will be at 7.21pm and the second at 9.08pm.

Temperatures are expected to reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, 44°C in Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain, and 45°C in Liwa and Al Sila. Fujairah is forecast to record a high of 37°C, while the islands of Greater and Lesser Tunb are expected to reach 35°C.

Humidity levels will remain high in several areas, reaching up to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Dalma and the Tunb islands, and up to 90 per cent in Fujairah and Abu Musa.

On Wednesday, conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times by night in eastern and northern areas. Humidity is expected by night and into Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist. Winds may again stir dust westward, with speeds reaching 40 km/h.

Thursday is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, with humid conditions by night and Friday morning over some northern coastal areas. Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening at times westward, while the Arabian Gulf may become rough at times in western areas.

By Friday, the weather is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, with light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds freshening at times. Wind speeds are forecast at 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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